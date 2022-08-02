Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.96-$2.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Mercury Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.19-$0.23 EPS.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.48. 614,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,433. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.63, a PEG ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.79. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $233.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Several analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mercury Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mercury Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Mercury Systems by 50.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

