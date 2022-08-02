Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on MTH. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.75.
Meritage Homes Stock Performance
Shares of MTH stock opened at $88.11 on Friday. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 103.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.
