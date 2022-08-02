Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MTH. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.75.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH stock opened at $88.11 on Friday. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 103.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

