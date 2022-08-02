Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Lowered to $52.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MEOH. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of MEOH opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. Methanex has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $56.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $21,752,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 415.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after acquiring an additional 349,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $18,214,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 417,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after acquiring an additional 235,626 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

