Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Lowered to $55.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Methanex from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Methanex from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Methanex has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Methanex by 60.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after buying an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,752,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 415.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after buying an additional 349,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,214,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 417,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after purchasing an additional 235,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

