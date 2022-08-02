Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Methode Electronics worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,116,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,307,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,304,000 after acquiring an additional 53,431 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,809,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 396,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,281,991. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MEI opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.10 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 8.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

