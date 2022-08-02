MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0462 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.87. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,183. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $8.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Charter Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

