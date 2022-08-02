MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

CXH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,684. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,364 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 116,834 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

