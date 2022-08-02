Middleby (MIDD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Middleby to post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.97 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Middleby to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.83. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34.

In other news, Director Nassem Ziyad bought 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,473,076.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald acquired 7,500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.29 per share, for a total transaction of $992,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,645,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,966. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 19.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Middleby by 17.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 393,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,437,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 5.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,359,000 after buying an additional 94,230 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MIDD. Citigroup dropped their target price on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

