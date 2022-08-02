MILC Platform Price Hits $0.0948 on Top Exchanges (MLT)

MILC Platform (MLT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One MILC Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0948 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges. MILC Platform has a market cap of $7.49 million and approximately $200,455.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MILC Platform has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00630038 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00034410 BTC.

MILC Platform Coin Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO.

Buying and Selling MILC Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

