MileVerse Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MVC)

MileVerse (MVC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One MileVerse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MileVerse has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. MileVerse has a total market cap of $13.75 million and approximately $630,148.00 worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.57 or 0.00634115 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016099 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00034387 BTC.
About MileVerse
MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,205,721,629 coins. MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse. The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
