MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Reaches $1.92

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $20.80 million and approximately $65.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.92 or 0.00008354 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00209925 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004624 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.83 or 0.00522302 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000297 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,854,190 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

