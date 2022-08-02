Mint Club Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, Mint Club has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mint Club has a total market cap of $4.44 million and $473,726.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00036426 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000045 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mint Club

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

