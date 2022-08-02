Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 1,957 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 102.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,816 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 339.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,063,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.03.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $111.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.51. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 95.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $3,140,880.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $3,140,880.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total value of $106,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $633,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 616,434 shares of company stock worth $62,540,295. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.