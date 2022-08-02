Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.07% of Avidity Biosciences worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNA. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 24,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 66,322 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 1,525.48%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

