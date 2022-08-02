Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 2,146 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 717.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 228,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200,936 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 357,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 49,423 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hillenbrand news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HI. StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

HI opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.55.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 32.46%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

