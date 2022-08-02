Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 352 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after buying an additional 1,265,219 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $704,881,000 after buying an additional 476,263 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $226.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.