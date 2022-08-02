Mirador Capital Partners LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $34,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $148,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evergy Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

NYSE EVRG opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.94.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.