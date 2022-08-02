Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 54,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 258.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $205.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.