Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in PPL were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Argus downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,404 shares of company stock valued at $914,702 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

