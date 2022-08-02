Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $360,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,842 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,645,000 after acquiring an additional 190,435 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its position in Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,742 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,395 shares of company stock worth $7,234,659. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $130.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $147.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.21 and a 200-day moving average of $128.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.86.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

