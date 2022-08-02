Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $693,000 Stock Holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.07% of Grid Dynamics worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,484 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $3,952,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,264,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,969,000 after acquiring an additional 176,063 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,624,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,675,000 after acquiring an additional 127,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $1,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

GDYN stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $71.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 78,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,480,896.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,232,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,669,520.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick Nicolet bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,641.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 78,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,480,896.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,232,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,669,520.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

