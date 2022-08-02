Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $717,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,020,759,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $412.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

