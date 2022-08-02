Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 2,253 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in B&G Foods by 369.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 629,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in B&G Foods by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,569,000 after acquiring an additional 262,182 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $2,135,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $1,808,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,393,000 after buying an additional 57,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.26.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BGS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of B&G Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.



