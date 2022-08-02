Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 971,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,902,000 after purchasing an additional 110,127 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 320,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 110,784 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter.

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FINX opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $53.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59.

Global X FinTech ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

