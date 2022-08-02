Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 100.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.8% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $407,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 57,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $536.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $462.66 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $518.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.