Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 622 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

PING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Ping Identity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.87.

Shares of PING opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

