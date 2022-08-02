Mirador Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 1,536.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 65,122 shares during the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 0.6% in the first quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC now owns 4,337,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,827,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $8,851,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on XM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

XM opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.73. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 82.58% and a negative net margin of 91.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

