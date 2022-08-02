Mirova US LLC Acquires 81,385 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,221,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 81,385 shares during the period. Xylem makes up approximately 2.0% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $104,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.79 and its 200 day moving average is $86.12.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,055 shares of company stock worth $633,114 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

