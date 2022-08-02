Mirova US LLC Buys 126,810 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,810 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 5.3% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mirova US LLC owned 0.13% of Adobe worth $276,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $406.69 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $190.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $391.77 and a 200-day moving average of $429.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

