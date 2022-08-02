Mirova US LLC Increases Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,542,536 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 201,795 shares during the period. Sunrun makes up 1.5% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mirova US LLC owned about 1.22% of Sunrun worth $77,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 743.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Sunrun by 120.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 130.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 45.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,429,503.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,628,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 259,062 shares of company stock worth $6,662,928 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 2.29.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

