Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 218.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MIRM traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $28.65.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 38,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $962,334.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,540,190 shares in the company, valued at $38,520,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,979 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MIRM. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

