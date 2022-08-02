Mist Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last Week (MIST)

Mist (MIST) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Mist coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mist has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Mist has a market cap of $905,188.55 and $82,007.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,074.69 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004438 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003860 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00128074 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00031524 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.
About Mist
Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft.
Mist Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars.
