Mist Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last Week (MIST)

Mist (MIST) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Mist coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mist has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Mist has a market cap of $905,188.55 and $82,007.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,074.69 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003860 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00128074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00031524 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

About Mist

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft.

Mist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare,

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

