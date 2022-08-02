MixMarvel (MIX) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MixMarvel (MIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One MixMarvel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $19.82 million and $8.37 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MixMarvel alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,878.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003739 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00127596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00031472 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

About MixMarvel

MIX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,699,943,108 coins. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME.

MixMarvel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.