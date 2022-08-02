Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Acquires 15,815 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 271.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,815 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $188,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Boeing Stock Down 1.6 %

BA stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.32. 360,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,814,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.67. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.