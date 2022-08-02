Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Boosts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1,833.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,009 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,664 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 1.0% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.17.

INTU traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $447.56. The company had a trading volume of 16,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,010. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $401.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.58. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.70. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.