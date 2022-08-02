Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1,662.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,766 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 2.1% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in S&P Global by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in S&P Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI stock traded down $5.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.97. 34,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,334. The company has a market cap of $126.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.57.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

