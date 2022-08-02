Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lessened its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,115 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000.

NYSEARCA IYF traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $74.06. 2,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,214. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average is $79.14. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

