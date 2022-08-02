Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. cut its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,535 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. owned 0.06% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 115.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.19. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $110.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

