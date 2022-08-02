Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Sells 45,430 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. decreased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,430 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,177,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,779,000 after acquiring an additional 460,488 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,384,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,908,000 after purchasing an additional 514,947 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,974,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,119,000 after purchasing an additional 845,723 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,352,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,818,000 after purchasing an additional 498,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,429,000 after purchasing an additional 302,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FMX shares. FIG Partners raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE FMX traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.00. 21,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,668. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.93 and its 200-day moving average is $73.83. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 5.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.