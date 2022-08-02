MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MobileSmith Price Performance

MOST traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.51. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. MobileSmith has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

MobileSmith Company Profile

MobileSmith, Inc develops software applications for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers cloud-based collection of applications that run on architected healthcare technology ecosystem. Its product portfolio includes PeriOp Patient Adherence, an EMR integrated mobile app-based set of pre and postoperative instructions that establish a two-way clinical procedure management process between a patient and a healthcare provider; COVID Response Mobile Apps, a healthcare mobile apps supporting COVID-19 communications challenges for hospitals and their communities; and COVIDClear that assess and track the COVID-19 status of the workforce.

