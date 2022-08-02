Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Gap Down to $59.68

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.68, but opened at $55.16. Molson Coors Beverage shares last traded at $53.80, with a volume of 37,163 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 9.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

