Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Gap Down to $8.32

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.32, but opened at $8.01. Momentive Global shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 1,639 shares.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Momentive Global Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88.

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $116.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Momentive Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 918,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,435,000 after acquiring an additional 23,294 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 35,480 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 390,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 274,052 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

