Monero (XMR) Market Cap Tops $2.87 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Monero has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $157.86 or 0.00686278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.87 billion and approximately $100.71 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001861 BTC.
- Aeon (AEON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000416 BTC.
- DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- BitTube (TUBE) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Monero Profile
Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,155,431 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.
Monero Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.