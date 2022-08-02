Montauk Renewables (MNTK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Montauk Renewables to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Montauk Renewables to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Montauk Renewables stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.28. 1,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,205. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 202.03 and a beta of 0.27. Montauk Renewables has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $16.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,151,000 after buying an additional 144,762 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 217.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 119,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 447.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 62,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 25.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

