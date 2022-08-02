Montauk Renewables (MNTK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Montauk Renewables to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Montauk Renewables to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MNTK stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,205. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.03 and a beta of 0.27. Montauk Renewables has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 447.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 62,412 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Montauk Renewables by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,151,000 after buying an additional 144,762 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

