Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Short Interest Up 34.1% in July

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the June 30th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Moovly Media Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of MVVYF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. 27,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,214. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. Moovly Media has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.19.

Moovly Media Company Profile

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Moovly API to add video production to platforms, products, and services; Video Automator to automate the production of videos, as well as to create videos for their customers, products, and services automatically; WordPress plugin to personalize and automate video content; and mobile app to upload video clips, images, and sound files directly to Moovly Studio library.

