Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Short Interest Up 34.1% in July

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the June 30th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Moovly Media Trading Up 6.4 %
Shares of MVVYF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. 27,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,214. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. Moovly Media has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.19.
Moovly Media Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moovly Media (MVVYF)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Moovly Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moovly Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.