Morpheus Labs One Day Volume Reaches $44,892.00 (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $3.59 million and $44,892.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,002.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003792 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00130400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032327 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 509,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars.

