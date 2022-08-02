MotaCoin Achieves Market Cap of $140,833.90 (MOTA)

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One MotaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. MotaCoin has a total market capitalization of $140,833.90 and $1,008.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MotaCoin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.16 or 0.00621938 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,178.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.
About MotaCoin
MotaCoin (CRYPTO:MOTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,442,506 coins and its circulating supply is 55,236,261 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net.
MotaCoin Coin Trading
