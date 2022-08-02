Motorola Solutions (MSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $236.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.09. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 881.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

