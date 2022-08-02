Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the June 30th total of 54,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of MSGM stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $11.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -1.47. Motorsport Games has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $16.07.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 216.58% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Motorsport Games by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 116,829 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Motorsport Games by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Motorsport Games during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

